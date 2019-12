ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- The Big-I has reopened Monday after a fire shut it down overnight.

Police responded to the call just before 1 a.m. Video shows some sort of fire affecting the flyover from I-40 eastbound to I-25 southbound.

It’s unknown what was actually on fire or if anyone was injured.

KRQE News 13 has reached out to Albuquerque Police Department but has not yet heard back. This is a developing story.

KRQE News 13 will provide information as it becomes available.