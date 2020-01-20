Fire station to be named after city councilor

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City is looking to honor former City Councilor Ken Sanchez by naming a fire station after him.

Sanchez served Albuquerque’s West Side on the city council for 14 years before passing away on New Year’s Day following a medical episode. Now, two city councilors are introducing a resolution to name the fire station off Central and 57th the Ken Sanchez Fire Station 7.

Sanchez was instrumental in securing funding to acquire the land for construction of that station which opened back in 2012. City Council is expected to vote on the resolution this week.

