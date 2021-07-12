Fire Station 7 gets dedicated to late city councilor

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Fire Station 7 was dedicated to late City Councilor Ken Sanchez Monday night. A ceremony was held at the statin on Central near Old Coors on what would have marked his 65th birthday.

The city voted to name the station after Sanchez in January of 2020 after his death on New Year’s Eve. He was instrumental in acquiring the land where the station sits.

Family, friends, and city officials were in attendance, including his daughter who thanked those responsible for honoring his memory. “Now every time we drive up Central and pass Station 7, please remember a great man once said ‘I truly believe together we can make a difference,'” said Jacylyn Sanchez.

Ken Sanchez served on the city council for 14 years and was a Bernalillo County commissioner for eight years before that.