Fire shuts down popular Albuquerque restaurant

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A popular breakfast spot in downtown Albuquerque is trying to clean up after a fire early Monday morning. A fire at Papa Frank’s restaurant at 2018 Marble was reported at about 2:30 a.m.

Albuquerque Fire Rescue was able to quickly get the fire under control and no one was injured. However, the restaurant was severely damaged and is now closed until repairs can be made.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. The owner says though fire is devastating, he wants customers to know they will be back.

“It’s been a tough year, but we appreciate the customers because the customers kept us alive the last two months since COVID happened on the 15th so I want to thank my customers for being so loyal to me,” said owner of Papa Frank’s, Joey Gallegos. Papa Frank’s has been serving breakfast burritos for 20-years. A GoFundMe has been set up to help the restaurant rebuild.

