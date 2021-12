ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A fire broke out at a storage unit in the northeast heights on Monday morning. The incident happened at StorWise Self Storage on Juan Tabo Blvd. near Indian School Rd.

KRQE News 13 captured clean-up efforts by Albuquerque Fire Rescue in about four units. At this time, it’s unclear how the fire started or the extent of the damage.