ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A fire ignited at a Historic Nob Hill motel that has fallen into disrepair. It happened on Sunday.

Crews put out a fire at the Hiway House Motel on Central near Carlisle.

The motel was damaged in 2019 after a propane tank explosion. Neighbors said the motel has become an eyesore in the area and a magnet for trouble.

There’s still no word on what caused Sunday’s fire. Last week, a realtor said the owner has been looking for a potential buyer who could spruce up the motel.

They’re asking for more than $6 million.