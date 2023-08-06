BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) — A fire has started outside of a plastic recycling facility. It’s emitting black smoke south of Albuquerque.

Bernalillo County Fire Rescue (BCFR) said a fire started outside of the facility in the 5300 block of Hawking Drive around 2:38 p.m. The building was evacuated.

BCFR and Albuquerque Fire Rescue are on the scene. Authorities are warning the public to stay away from Bobby Foster Road and University Blvd.

No flights have been impacted by the fire, the ABQ Sunport stated.

More information will be added to this article as it is released.