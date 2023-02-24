ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Fire Rescue extinguished a fire at a mobile home near Central and Eubank Friday morning. AFR was called to the scene around 7 a.m., they say the residents were able to safely evacuate the home.

AFR was able to extinguish the fire, but they say the home was a complete loss. Red Cross is assisting the residents find alternative housing. AFR says the cause of the fire is unknown and they are currently investigating.