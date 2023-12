ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Fire Rescue firefighters put out a fire that broke out in a garbage truck. AFR said the City of Albuquerque Solid Waste Department driver pulled over near I-40 and Atrisco Vista on Tuesday afternoon after smelling something burning.

The driver used a fire extinguisher on the blaze to no avail. AFR arrived and got it under control. The truck appears to be a total loss. AFR said a mechanical problem may be to blame.