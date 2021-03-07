Fire in Bosque south of I-40 under investigation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Fire Rescue is currently investigating a fire in the Bosque that began Sunday morning around 8 a.m. Officials say once crews arrived at the scene one mile south of I-40 on the west side of the river, they noticed a 10×10 heavy timber and brush fire.

A fire line was cut surrounding the fire and currently, two type 6 fire vehicles and 14 fire personnel are on scene. Officials don’t believe further resources will be needed to put the fire out. This is a developing story and News 13 will provide updates as they become available.

