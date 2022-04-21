ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Fire Rescue says it is responding to an abandoned structure fire on 10th Street and Central Thursday morning.
According to officials flames and smoke are showing on a single story abandoned commercial structure. It is unknown at this time the cause of the fire.
KRQE News 13 has a crew on scene. Updates will be provided as more information is available.