ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Fire Rescue says it is responding to an abandoned structure fire on 10th Street and Central Thursday morning.

According to officials flames and smoke are showing on a single story abandoned commercial structure. It is unknown at this time the cause of the fire.

KRQE News 13 has a crew on scene. Updates will be provided as more information is available.