ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Fire Rescue said two people were displaced after a fire. It happened in the early morning in southwest Albuquerque.

Nine units responded to a home on Santa Fe Avenue just off 8th Street around 2:30 a.m. Sunday. Officials said the fire was under control within 20 minutes at the single-story home.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is being investigated.