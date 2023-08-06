ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Fire Rescue said two people were displaced after a fire. It happened in the early morning in southwest Albuquerque.
Nine units responded to a home on Santa Fe Avenue just off 8th Street around 2:30 a.m. Sunday. Officials said the fire was under control within 20 minutes at the single-story home.
Story continues below:
- New Mexico: Most common New Mexican chile that can be found during the roasting season
- Crime: Woman who killed two in drunk driving crash outside Bernalillo sentenced to 9 years
- Albuquerque: Albuquerque increasing capacity at Gateway Center
- Entertainment: List of haunted places in New Mexico
No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is being investigated.