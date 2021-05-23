Fire destroys home in northeast Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Fire Rescue is investigating a house fire, that left one person homeless. The fire started in the shed at a home near Menaul and Carlisle, after 1:00 a.m. Sunday.

Officials say crews had to stand down initially because they believed they had heard gunshots, but it was actually items in the shed exploding. AFR says the nature of the fire does appear to be suspicious.

No injuries were reported. This is a developing story and News 13 will provide updates as they become available.