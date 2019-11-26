Fire destroys beloved penguin hot air balloon

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KRQE) – “Puddles,” one of the most popular balloons you see every year at Balloon Fiesta, is no longer with us after it went up in flames in the back of a truck.

Puddles was flown in from the United Kingdom to fly at a hot air balloon festival in the Palm Springs area last week. Tristan MacLean, a pilot from Albuquerque, was hired to fly Puddles.

They were done for the night when MacLean stopped for dinner at Denny’s. He then rushed outside when he noticed his truck on fire.

“When I turned back up I saw a face looking at me. The fire wasn’t natural, it was human-caused,” said MacLean. “The gentleman started to stumble out, and when he fell out we pulled him away to safety.”

He said a total stranger had jumped into the back of his truck and had been hiding back there for a while. MacLean said the man set the basket on fire to kill himself. Seconds after they pulled him out, the three propane tanks exploded in the back of the truck.

MacLean said the truck and Puddles were very dear to him. Puddles has been flying around the world in various balloon festivals since 2014 with his wife “Splash,” and their son “Tall Steve.”

MacLean said Puddles is irreplaceable, but they will continue to fly in his memory.

“Balloons are always families to us,” said MacLean. “So, it’s very unfortunate that we lost Puddles, but Splash and Tall Steve will fly on with the rest of the Sky Safari.”

Luckily, no was injured in the fire, and police said the man who lit the truck and Puddles on fire is in custody.

MacLean said the UK-based owner of Puddles is hoping to do something to honor the beloved penguin at next year’s Balloon Fiesta.