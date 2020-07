ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A fire was reported at the Helen Cordero Elementary School early Friday morning. Viewer Jackie Smith sent in images of the fire that took place around 4:30 a.m.

The fire was out by the time our crews arrive don scene. The fire appeared to be contained to the playground, but it left the jungle gym heavily damaged. News 13 reached out to AFR for more information but have not heard back.