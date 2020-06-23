Fire crews taking extra measures to stay on top of bosque fires

News Alert
New Mexico school reentry plan released
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Firefighting crews in the metro are taking extra measures to stay on top of any fires sparking in the bosque as we get closer to the fourth of July. Albuquerque Fire Rescue’s Wildland Division says it’s adding a second truck on Thursday to help patrol 34,000 acres of open space including the bosque, West Mesa and the Foothills.

With fire danger high they say prevention, patrols and presence are key. “Crews are educating the public while they’re out here, they’re watching for people using illegal fireworks, they’re looking for small fires,” said AFR Wildland Division Coordinator Lt. Brain Fox. AFR says having crews out on patrol means a faster response.

