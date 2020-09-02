Crews respond to mobile home fire in North Valley

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Fire Rescue and the Bernalillo County Fire Department is responding to a mobile home fire Wednesday afternoon.

AFR says the mobile home fire is near 2nd Street and Montano. They say one person has been transported to the hospital for smoke inhalation injuries.

No other information was provided. This is a developing story and News 13 will provide updates as soon as they become available.