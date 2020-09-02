Crews respond to mobile home fire in North Valley

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Albuquerque Fire Rescue AFR ABQ_1539902507539.jpg.jpg

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Fire Rescue and the Bernalillo County Fire Department is responding to a mobile home fire Wednesday afternoon.

AFR says the mobile home fire is near 2nd Street and Montano. They say one person has been transported to the hospital for smoke inhalation injuries.

No other information was provided. This is a developing story and News 13 will provide updates as soon as they become available.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Wednesday Evening Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss