ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Fire Rescue responded to a residential fire in northeast Albuquerque early Wednesday morning. Officials say around 4 a.m. Wednesday, crews were called to the 3000 block of Aliso Drive for a residential fire.

AFR says heavy flames were coming from the house when crews arrived on scene. Crews were able to get the fire under control and no injuries were reported. Officials say a neighbor was the one who called 911 and also helped an elderly man evacuate the home. The cause of the fire is still being investigated by AFR.