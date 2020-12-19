Fire crews respond to house fire in NE Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Fire Rescue responded to reports of a house fire early Saturday morning.

According to AFR officials, crews arrived around 1:35 a.m. at 9616 Camino del Sol NE and reported fire and smoke coming from the roof of the single-story home. Firefighters met a man at the front door who said his wife was still inside.

Crews fought the fire while other firefighters searched the house for the man’s wife. The woman was eventually located and taken to safety. Both individuals were treated at the scene for smoke inhalation and taken to UNM Hospital.

Crews reportedly had the fire under control by around 2:00 a.m. The cause is still unknown and under investigation. No members of the fire crew reported any injuries and the two occupants of the house suffered burns and smoke inhalation but are expected to survive. This is a developing story and News 13 will provide updates as they become available.