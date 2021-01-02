Crews put out residential fire in NW Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Fire Rescue responded to a fire on the 400 block of 19th Street NW early Saturday morning.

Officials say crews responded to a call of a possible residential fire around 2 a.m. Saturday. When crews arrived, heavy smoke and flames were visible coming from the one-story house. Crews were able to get the fire under control in under 10 minutes.

The structure suffered some fire damage. Crews stayed on the scene for about three hours to make sure the fire was completely out. The home was vacant at the time of the fire. No injuries to the firefighters were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. This is a developing story and News 13 will provide updates as they become available.

Don’t Miss: