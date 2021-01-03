Fire crews put out commercial structure fire in NE Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque fire crews responded to a fire Sunday afternoon in the northeast part of the city. Officials say when crews arrived around 12:42 p.m., smoke and flames were visible from 8415 Central NE.

Due to the building being a demolition site, the fire was located in a pile of debris in the back of the location with two upright walls. Officials say the fire was under control quickly and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. News 13 will provide updates as they become available.

