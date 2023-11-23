ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – At around 12 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 23, Albuquerque Fire Rescue was called out to a fire at a small apartment building at Sixth Street and Silver Avenue. According to the department, a two-story multifamily dwelling was on fire, with flames coming out of a window on the second floor.

No one was injured as a result of the fire, and crews had it under control within 20 minutes of their arrival. According to AFR, the damage is mostly contained to the upstairs apartment. Fire investigators have not yet determined the cause or origin of the fire.