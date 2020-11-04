Fire crews, NM Gas Company respond to gas leak in northwest Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County Fire Rescue crews responded to a gas leak along Second Street north of Paseo Del Norte Tuesday evening. A shelter in place order was issued for residents along 2nd Street between Paseo Del Norte and Ortega Road.

According to a Bernalillo County Fire Rescue Facebook post, New Mexico Gas Company located the leak and had discovered that a gas line and a nearby sewer pipe had been pierced by some contractors who were working in the area. New Mexico Gas Company brought in experts to patch the leak and the Albuquerque Bernalillo County Water Utility Authority assisted with venting the sewer system throughout the area.