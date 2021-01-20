Fire crews extinguish RV fire in southwest Albuquerque

Albuquerque Fire Rescue responds to an RV fire in southwest Albuquerque on Wednesday, January 20, 2021. (KRQE)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Fire crews extinguished an RV fire in southwest Albuquerque on Wednesday morning. Albuquerque Fire Rescue reports that crews were dispatched to Cenote Road SW around 7:12 a.m. where they found an RV on fire.

Crews set up for defensive operations and made sure that no other structures were affected. AFR states that a primary search was performed and the scene was declared all clear.

Due to the location of the blaze, Bernalillo County Fire Department was also dispatched to help AFR with water supply. Fire crews were able to successfully put out the fire using handlines.

According to AFR, no injuries were reported to civilians or firefighters. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.