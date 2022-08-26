ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Fire Rescue extinguished a fire at an abandoned home near San Pedro and Indian school Friday morning. AFR says it appeared that this home had a previous fire in it.

AFR crews responded to the fire and reported seeing smoke and flames. Officials say they were able to extinguish the fire and no one was injured during the incident. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.