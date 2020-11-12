Fire causes significant damage to southeast Albuquerque home

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Fire Rescue is investigating what caused a house fire in southeast Albuquerque on Thursday. Crews were called to the home on Avenida Cesar Chavez and High Street around 7 a.m.

The homeowners were inside when the fire started but got out without injury. The fire caused significant damage and the residents will be displaced.

Fire crews say they see an uptick in residential fires during the colder months. “Around this time of year we do typically see an increase in home fires. People starting up their heaters for the first time, people utilizing space heaters,” said Lt. Tom Ruiz with AFR.

AFR reminds residents to plug space heaters directly into an outlet and to keep open space around the heater. They have not determined a cause of the fire in this case.

