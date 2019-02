Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - An Albuquerque family has major repairs to deal with after a fire broke out at their home.

Sunday afternoon, Albuquerque Fire Rescue crews responded to a house at Candelaria and 12 Street. Firefighters quickly controlled the fire, however, the home now has extensive major smoke and water damage.

No one was injured in the blaze, including three children that were in the home. The cause is under investigation.