ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A northeast Albuquerque apartment complex has collapsed after it caught on fire Tuesday morning, Jan. 9, according to Albuquerque Fire Rescue (AFR). The fire took place at the apartments at 215 Wisconsin Street near Chico Road.

The fire department says the apartment building was boarded up and had burned previously. Due to the fire conditions and the compromised structure, crews had to pull out, and the entire building collapsed, according to AFR.