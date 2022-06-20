ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Fire Rescue was called around 10 a.m. Monday to a fire at an abandoned structure near University and Lomas by the University of New Mexico. AFR says the building is abandoned, which makes it harder for firefighters to extinguish.

Officials said after getting into the building, firefighters were able to quickly put out the fire. “All of the windows and doors are locked up so it makes it a little bit difficult for us to gain entry. Once doing so we were able to extinguish the fire pretty easily,” Tom Ruiz, Albuquerque Fire Rescue Lieutenant said.

The cause of the fire is unknown and still under investigation, but AFR says there are signs that homeless people may have been living in and around the building. No injuries to firefighters or civilians were reported.