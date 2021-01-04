Fire breaks out in vacant restaurant where homeless people live

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A fire broke out in a vacant restaurant in Albuquerque on Sunday where it appears people had been living inside. An employee of a nearby business sent in video of the fire at the old Range Cafe on Menaul and University.

The inside of the restaurant shows strewn blankets, clothes, food wrappers, and other belongings. KRQE News 13 spoke to someone who said he sometimes spends the night in the vacant building.

He said it’s easier than going out to the west side shelter. “That’s a long way away, that’s a lot of work. I don’t know how to explain it. [It] takes hours to get there,” he said. “a lot of us aren’t exactly out here because we’re good at doing what others are asking us to do exactly, know what I mean?”

On Sunday, KRQE News 13 saw city crews installing brackets to secure the doors shut.

