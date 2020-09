ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) -Albuquerque Fire Rescue responded to the old Master Cleaners business in Nob Hill on Tuesday following a report of smoke and fire on the backside of the building. AFR reports crews arrived to find the exterior stairway on fire.

Crews were able to quickly get the fire under control and the fire did not spread to the interior of the building. No injuries were reported.