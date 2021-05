ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A fire was reported at a dorm building at the University of New Mexico‘s main campus Wednesday afternoon. Details are limited at this time but Albuquerque Fire Rescue has responded to the scene.

No flames were visible at Redondo Village but fire crews were cutting into a wall. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. This is a developing story and KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they are made available.