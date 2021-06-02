Fire breaks out at South Valley grocery store

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A longtime South Valley grocery store has been damaged by fire. It broke out in a storage shed at Jerry’s Market around 2 a.m. Wednesday. Bernalillo County firefighters had it under control in about 15 minutes. It appeared to sustain some heavy damage. No one was hurt.

The owner shut down the store itself Wednesday but says the store could reopen Thursday. “I really hope so. That just shows how strong the community is and everyone has this store’s back,” said shopper Natasha Yazzie.

The state fire marshal and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives were also on scene. The cause remains under investigation.