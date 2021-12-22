Fire breaks out at downtown Albuquerque warehouse that stored movie props

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A fire broke out at a warehouse downtown early Wednesday morning. Albuquerque Fire Rescue reports that crews responded to a smoke investigation in the area of Haines and 6th Street around 5:30 a.m.

Crews at the scene reportedly found smoke and flames coming from the commercial warehouse which led to an engine officer immediately calling for additional resources. Due to the size of the building and access to it, fire crews approached the blaze defensively and worked for hours.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire about three hours after their initial arrival. According to AFR, the warehouse stored movie props which provided the fire with a large amount of fuel.

Authorities state that there were no occupants inside the building at the time of the fire and as of 11 a.m., crews remain at the scene to make sure the blaze doesn’t rekindle. There were no injuries to firefighters or civilians. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.