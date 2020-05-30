Live Now
NASA making second attempt at historic launch of crewed SpaceX mission

Fire breaks out at assisted living facility, quickly extinguished

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Fire Rescue responded Saturday morning to a fire that broke out at the La Vida Llena Assisted Living Facility.

The fire was in a first floor apartment kitchen and was quickly located and extinguished. One patient was transported off scene with possible inhalation-related injuries. Currently, 13 residents have been displaced. This is a developing story and News 13 will provide more information as it becomes available.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Saturday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Connor's Saturday Morning Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss