Fire breaks out at assisted living facility, quickly extinguished

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Fire Rescue responded Saturday morning to a fire that broke out at the La Vida Llena Assisted Living Facility.
The fire was in a first floor apartment kitchen and was quickly located and extinguished. One patient was transported off scene with possible inhalation-related injuries. Currently, 13 residents have been displaced. This is a developing story and News 13 will provide more information as it becomes available.
