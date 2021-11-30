Fire at northwest Albuquerque residence leaves homeowner displaced

AFR crews are at the scene of a house fire in northwest Albuquerque on the morning of Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. (KRQE)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A homeowner has been displaced following a house fire in northwest Albuquerque early Tuesday. Albuquerque Fire Rescue reports around 3:30 a.m., crews responded to a single-story residential home on Aztec Rd. NW.

The first firefighters at the scene reportedly found smoke and flames coming from the front of the home. Crews quickly responded and were able to extinguish the flames within minutes of their arrival and were able to prevent the fire from spreading to other areas in the home.

AFR states while there was minimal damage to the residence, the homeowner will be displaced as a result of the smoke damage and the Red Cross has been contacted to provide assistance. According to AFR, the homeowner self-evacuated during the incident and there were no injuries to them or firefighters.

No pets were inside the home at the time of the fire. The cause of the blaze is under investigation at this time.