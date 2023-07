ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Fire Rescue (AFR) responded to a fire at a dentist’s office near Comanche and Carlisle. The fire was reported around 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

According to AFR, when crews arrived, there were flames showing from the roof.

Crews had to fight the fire defensively, but it was under control within 35 minutes.

There were no injuries reported. The cause of the fire is unknown.