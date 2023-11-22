ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque community grocery store went up in flames early Wednesday morning. It’s the second time the Sais Food Mart caught fire this month, and firefighters are now calling it a total loss.

The fire started around 1:00 a.m. on Wednesday at the Sais Food Mart on Louisiana Boulevard and Trumbull Avenue “It was a big fire, the building was well involved and it’s looking to be at this point that the building and everything inside was a total loss,” said Lieutenant Jason Fejer, public information officer for Albuquerque Fire Rescue (AFR).

“I came out and I seen a lot of smoke and I looked over my building and there are flames. So I came walking around and sure enough the building was completely engulfed,” said Fabian Chavez, who lives nearby.

KRQE News 13 spoke with people in the area about just how big of loss this is to the neighborhood. “They were a community staple. People would go there for you know, just about whatever,” said Timmy Martinez, who lives nearby.

Fire crews had the blaze under control within an hour; but people KRQE spoke with in the neighborhood said the damage will have a longer-lasting impact on the community. “That’s the store I constantly go to, would go to, and purchase like just milk if I needed it. Last-minute stuff. And I’ve been noticing a lot of businesses around here have been closing because of the homeless problem around here,” said Chavez.

“I’m sure it’s a hit. Like, people don’t have much places to go around here. CVS, Allsups, Walmart. Everything’s closed around here,” Martinez said. Now that the food mart is gone, people told KRQE they’re at a loss as to where to buy groceries now.

“The Walmart shut down so now people are forced to drive further away to get groceries. And that’s why I come here and these little shops come in very convenient for me and now that it’s not here, I don’t know where else I’m going to go now,” Chavez said.

Locals also said they weren’t surprised the place caught fire again. “I always see people camping out in the back, in the alley, starting fires. They constantly kick out people from the back alley,” Chavez said.

AFR said the cause and origin of this fire are undetermined. “The cause of this fire is probably going to remain undetermined. There was no video evidence, no eyewitness accounts of what had happened or what started the fire. So our fire investigators weren’t called out to open up a case,” Fejer said. No injuries were reported in this fire.