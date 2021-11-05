Fire at Albuquerque apartment complex leaves some occupants temporarily without power

Albuquerque Fire Rescue crews are at the scene of an apartment fire on Montgomery Blvd. in the early morning of Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. (KRQE/Vincent Autry)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A fire at a northeast Albuquerque apartment complex has resulted in 20 occupants being without power Friday morning. Albuquerque Fire Rescue states that around 5:39 a.m. crews responded to the complex near Montgomery and Pennsylvania where firefighters reported flames on the roof of the complex.

The department states that all occupants of the building were evacuated and the fire was declared under control. The cause of the fire is under investigation by crews at the scene.

There were no reported injuries to occupants or firefighters. While some occupants are without power, AFR states it is working with management to find them temporary placement.