‘Fine dine with bugs’ at the Albuquerque BioPark

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The BioPark is getting into the Halloween spirit with bugs.

On October 26, you can enjoy a dinner filled with insects. Cocktails and hor d’oeurvres will be served inside the BUGarium where you’ll learn about the critters while interacting with them, before you head off to your main course where you’ll enjoy the protein-filled feast.

Officials say there is an “ick” factor to it, but it’s definitely worth trying.

“First and foremost they’re tasty; they’re surprisingly delicious, a lot of them,” curator of entomology Jason Schaller said. “There may come a time where we depend on insects for protein and now is a good time to get used to it.”

All the proceeds from the event go straight to the BUGarium to help fund projects. If you want to reserve a plate, click here.