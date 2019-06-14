Finding a forever home for Animal Welfare’s long-time resident

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One dog at Albuquerque Animal Welfare has been at the shelter longer than any of their other dogs, but the shelter is looking to change that. Trevor, sadly, holds the record of being at Animal Welfare the longest, spending nearly half of his life at the Eastside Shelter. Animal Welfare is taking to social media, even getting some professional — and adorable — photos of him to get the word out that he needs a home soon.

“He’s just a really good dog, but he needs a home and he needs someone to care for him and show him how to be in this world,” said Deana Case, a behavior specialist for Albuquerque Animal Welfare that has worked closely with Trevor. “He does have some basic training. He sits, he downs, he rides well in the car, but he needs an involved owner. He would not do well with someone who just wants to put him in a backyard. He needs to learn how to be with his owner because that’s what he wants to do.”

Trevor is 15 months old and arrived at the shelter last November. They believe he may be part Chesapeake Bay Retriever, making him a fan of the water and a family with a pool or someone who likes the outdoors, a great option for his future home.

“I think someone that likes retrievers. I believe Trevor is part Chesapeake Bay,” said Case. “He likes to put toys in the water and bring them to us, so someone that likes to hike and get out in the woods some, somebody that would have time to teach him how to be polite.”

Volunteers worry the longer he sits there, the harder it will be for him to find a permanent home. Workers at the shelter say he’s athletic and playful, but so far, that’s what’s been scaring people away.

“He’s gotten used to things, he’s adapted to being in the shelter, because he has, but he’s doing so well, as far as being out with our dog walkers, and getting yard time and we do our best to keep him entertained,” said Case. “He gets so excited when someone comes and he barks and he jumps up, saying, ‘notice me, notice me’ and people think he is being aggressive.”

Those at the shelter hope someone will understand where his barking and energy comes from and recognize how well he’s done for his long stay. Case notes his abilities that can translate into working-type skills.

“He does not have much training because he’s been here since November which is almost half of his life. He’s held together very well to have been such a long-term dog. He gets very excited but he’s also so sweet once he’s allowed to calm down,” said Case. “He’s got a big heart and I think if someone harnesses this energy, he could do agility well, I think he would enjoy nose work. We noticed when he would play ball he would often stop and start tracking something. Someone who really wants a working-type dog would do great with Trevor.”

With such a long stay at the Eastside Shelter, Case hopes the right family for Trevor will visit him and bring him home soon.

“If you want to meet Trevor, we would be happy to introduce him, let you get out in the yard with him and play a little bit and get to know him some,” said Case. “And then, if it works, you go up front and you sign the papers and he gets to go home.”

Anyone who is interested in giving a forever home to Trevor can reach out to the Eastside Shelter via phone at 505-768-1975 with animal ID #A1789315, online, or visit the shelter in person.