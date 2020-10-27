Find the support to create your story during National Novel Writing Month

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – November is National Novel Writing Month and there’s no better time to do that. Published author Sonja Dewing discusses how National Novel Writing Month is giving people the extra boost they need to make their masterpiece come to life.

National Novel Writing Month is an annual event that encourages everyone to write 50,000 words in a month. NaNoWriMo is a nonprofit organization that provides the tools, structure, community, and encouragement that helps people find their voices and achieve creative goals.

Signing up for NaNoWriMo is free and allows you to get help, input, and support from local writers and liaisons. There are also virtual write-ins and additional help to assist you and encourage you to keep writing.

The Young Writers Program is also available for free and allows writers to choose their own goals. The program supports those under 18 and K-12 educators as they participate in the flagship event in November.

For more information visit NaNoWriMo.org.