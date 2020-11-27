Find the perfect gifts with help from Albuquerque Small Business Holiday Gift Guide 2020

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Supporting small businesses has never been more important. There is now an ultimate guide to finding the perfect holiday gift for everyone on your list this year. Holiday shopping expert Tracy Cox discusses the guide.

Visit Albuquerque’s Small Business Holiday Gift Guide 2020 offers a variety of gift ideas for everyone this holiday season. The guide provides categories to scroll through that offers inspiration as well as suggestions on where to shop.

Find gifts for family, friends with a range of interests such as beer and wine, jewelry and fashion, sports and outdoors, as well as unique presents and even gifts that support the local community and organizations. To view the Holiday Gift Guide, head to visitalbuquerque.org/giftguide.

