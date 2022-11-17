ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Just in time for the holidays, the Albuquerque Department of Senior Affairs is hosting its Winter Ageless Artisan Craft Fair in November. There will be a car show, food trucks, on-site pet adoptions, arts and crafts for kids, and more.

Shop the artisan works of Albuquerque’s talented senior center community members at Manzano Mesa Multigenerational Center.

The event will be on November 19 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. At the Manzano Mesa Multigenerational Center, 501 Elizabeth SE 87123. For more information, visit cabq.gov/seniors. Admission is free and open to the general public.