Find out ‘what baking can do’ this weekend with ‘Waitress’ at Popejoy Hall

The national tour of Waitress is at Popejoy this weekend. (Courtesy: Waitress the Tour)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The diner is officially open at Popejoy Hall. Hit Broadway musical Waitress is stopping in Albuquerque for the first time. KRQE News 13 checked in with a few stars of the show in KRQE’s own “diner” to find out what the musical is all about.

Sugar, butter, and flour are just some of the ingredients inside the Tony-nominated musical, Waitress. The story follows three waitresses working in a diner in southern Indiana.

“It sort of follows their journey,” said Bailey McCall, who plays lead character Jenna Hunterson. “You see them going through a lot of ups and downs together, experiencing a lot of difficult things that life has to offer, but you see them sort of work through it together and encourage and empower each other to grow and become better versions of themselves.”

Based at Joe’s Pie Diner, the show is centered on Jenna, a waitress and pie extraordinaire, who finds herself in an abusive marriage and a surprise pregnancy.

“I think Jenna’s very grounded and seems put together but she’s very broken and at the top of the show, her life is sort of falling apart,” said McCall.

McCall stars as Jenna in the national tour which kicked off last month. She’s joined by David Socolar as Dr. Pomatter, Jenna’s OBGYN and forbidden love.

“I think he’s a very relatable character because I think a lot of people experience not quite knowing what to say or what to do all the time,” said Socolar. “They develop this kind of forbidden love connection because they’re both spoken for.”

The touring cast remains the same, but young “Lulu” is played by different actresses in each city. In Albuquerque, Annabeth Burnett and Genevieve Miller, both 5 years old, will hit the stage.

“It’s so fun. I love the little Lulus,” said McCall. “I have so much fun with them. They just bring so much joy and life to the group.”

The show’s music and lyrics are written by Grammy-nominee Sara Bareilles and the book is by Jessie Nelson, all based on the 2007 film of the same name, starring Keri Russell and Nathan Fillion. The cast and crew say there’s a part of the show everyone can relate to.

“I think musical theatre has a stigma about it that maybe it’s not for everyone or maybe there’s some kind of barrier of entry into that world,” said Socolar. “This show, because of how everyone can relate to it at some point is really good, even if it’s your first musical ever, it’ll turn you onto the art form in a fresh, exciting way.”

“I think there’s something everyone can relate to,” said McCall. “I don’t know if anyone has some certain expectations of it, but there is truly, I think, a character and a moment and a relationship and experience that any person who would walk into this could relate to.”

The Broadway production in New York closes in early January, so whether you head to NYC soon or make it over to Popejoy this weekend, the cast and crew are ready to teach you ‘what baking can do.’

Tickets are available on Popejoy Hall’s website and box office. The show opened Thursday night and there are five performances until the show wraps up Sunday evening.