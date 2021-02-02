Find opportunities in Albuquerque during virtual 2021 Youth Job & Volunteer Fair

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – If you’re looking to learn more about job and volunteer opportunities with the City of Albuquerque, the third annual Youth Job & Volunteer Fair is taking place this weekend with some big changes being made to ensure everyone’s safety. City of Albuquerque Community Outreach Coordinator Diana Delgado discusses the event.

This year, the fair will take place online at cabq.gov/jobfair on February 6 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The fair is an opportunity for youth ages 14 to 25 to learn about job and volunteer opportunities with the City of Albuquerque.

Those who wish to participate in the job fair this year are encouraged to visit the website to register and take a personality quiz that links to City of Albuquerque positions. While on the website you can also learn about other positions available, apply online, schedule a live Zoom interview for Feb. 6, and find professional resources on interviewing and applying for positions.

The City has videos for people to learn how to apply for positions that are available in English, Spanish, or Swahili. On the day of the fair, Youth Connect will host live Zoom interviews with applicants however participants must register for an interview time by Feb. 4.

Ongoing, live Zoom breakout sessions will cover drug testing policies, professionalism in the workplace, using Workforce Solutions career exploration tools, and finance management. The City has a list of various places throughout Albuquerque that have internet access for those who may not have access to the internet at home. There are also videos on how to connect to WiFi in multiple languages on the Office of Equity and Inclusion’s website, the City’s YouTube page, and on Gov TV.

