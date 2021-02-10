Find love this Valentine’s Day at Animal Humane New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Are you looking for a furry friend to love this Valentine’s Day? Animal Humane New Mexico is hosting adoptions by appointment at their main campus from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., seven-days a week.

Animal Humane New Mexico Events and Promotions Coordinator Madison Beets discusses the organization’s adoptions and other services they offer. Those looking to adopt a pet can find available cats and dogs online at animalhumanenm.org. There, you can also fill out an application for adoption.

If you’re not looking to adopt at this time, you can also make a donation in support of homeless pets to receive a Valentine’s Day eCard. Visit the Animal Humane New Mexico Thrift Shop located at 4646 Menaul Blvd. NE to find weekly deals and safely shop their selection of furniture, decor, clothing, pet supplies, and more.

If you are in need of boarding for your dog, The Center at Animal Humane offers contactless drop-offs, spacious play yards, suites, and obedience and agility classes that are taught by award-winning trainers. You can book online by visiting trainplaystay.org or by calling 255-PLAY.

For more information, visit animalhumanenm.org or visit Animal Humane New Mexico’s Facebook and Instagram pages.