Find love at the Valencia County Animal Shelter this holiday season

The Valencia County Animal Shelter currently an abundance of animals available for adoption this season.

Shelter supervisor Patty Mugan highlights an upcoming adoption event and also shows off a two-month-old shepherd mix pup named Holly. Patty explains that Holly was surrendered along with the rest of her litter as the owners could no longer care for the dogs.

Adoption fees for animals at the shelter are $72 for cats and $92 for dogs. Adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, rabies vaccine, adult vaccine, a vet exam, and a custom ID tag.

As part of the adoption process, potential adopters will sign a contract agreeing to have the animal spayed or neutered by a given date and the animal will receive a microchip the same day as the adoption. Valencia County Animal Shelter will also provide pet owners with a list of vet local clinics that will provide one free exam for your new pet.

Patty explains that this has been a busy time for the shelter as they have had a multitude of animals brought into the shelter.

“We’ve had 81 animals brought in, that’s dogs, cats, puppies, and kittens. Fifty of those were owner surrenders,” said Patty.

The Valencia County Animal shelter will be holding a Christmas Eve adoption event at the Los Lunas Albertsons from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.