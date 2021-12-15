Find a friend for life with an adoption from Animal Humane New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Give a four-legged friend a forever home this holiday season. Animal Humane New Mexico has all sorts of loveable pups ready to be adopted right now.

Media Manager of Animal Humane New Mexico Madison Beets highlights the adoptable Van who is a one-year-old shepherd and cattle dog mix. Van is very responsive to training and has a playful and active spirit. He can be found at the Main Campus.

The community can help support the organization during the End of Year Giving which is a campaign to provide additional support to the pets that Animal Humane serves. The state’s leading private nonprofit animal welfare organization serves more than 10,000 homeless and at-risk dogs and cats each year and never euthanizes based on age or length of stay.

There are may ways you can support Animal Humane including one-time online donations, shopping their Amazon Wish List, becoming a volunteer, and more.

For more information about adoptions at Animal Humane New Mexico, visit animalhumanenm.org.