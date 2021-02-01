Financial Navigators Program provides support to Albuquerque residents economically impacted by pandemic

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – COVID-19 has affected us all in many different ways. Unfortunately, some of us have had to deal with financial hardships as a result of the current pandemic.

The City of Albuquerque has partnered with multiple agencies to help residents deal with these financial problems. Co-director of the New Mexico Dream Team, Eduardo Esquivel discusses those efforts.

The New Mexico Dream Team is a statewide network that’s committed to creating power for multigenerational, undocumented, LGBTQ+, and mixed-status families toward liberation. Esquivel explains that New Mexico Dream Team has partnered with the City of Albuquerque to offer a Financial Navigator Program that is designed to help residents who have been impacted economically by the pandemic.

This free public service is available to all Albuquerque residents and provides remote assistance in navigating critical financial issues by connecting clients to social services and resources. The financial navigation service is available in English and Spanish.

To access Financial Navigator Services you can complete a web form and sign up for a session online at cabq.gov or you can call 311 who will refer you to the Financial Navigator services.

